CLERMONT, Fla. — The Defiance softball team went 1-1 in day three of the Florida Spring Games on Monday morning and afternoon, defeating Beloit (Wis.) 10-1 before falling to Coe (Iowa) 5-0.
Against Beloit, senior Taylor Biggs started on the mound for Defiance (3-3) and pitched all six innings, earning her third win of the season with six strikeouts and one run allowed. Sophomore Brooke Silcox homered and drove in four runs while junior Josilyn Guzman had three hits, including a home run. Marissa Roberts recorded a four-hit day as DC put up a five-spot in the second inning before capping a 17-hit effort with four runs across the final two frames.
In game two, Savannah McCoy was tagged for five runs in two innings in the shutout loss to Coe before freshman Anika Craft notched a career-best eight strikeouts over the last five frames.
The Yellow Jackets continue the Florida Spring Games with a doubleheader against Simpson (Iowa) and Oswego (N.Y.) on Tuesday. Game 1 is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and Game 2 is set for 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.