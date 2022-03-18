CLERMONT, Fla. — Defiance College capped off its trip to the Sunshine State in dominant fashion, concluding its slate Thursday at the Florida Spring Games with an 18-0 win over Wisconsin-Platteville to salvage a doubleheader split.
The Jackets (4-6) came up short in the opener against 13-2 Millikin (Ill.) University, falling 7-4 in eighth innings.
Taylor Biggs struck out six in eight innings of work for DC as the Yellow Jackets battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at 3-3 in the seventh inning on a home run from Marissa Roberts and an RBI single from Josilyn Guzman.
However, a four-run eighth frame sank DC’s hopes as the Big Blue created a deficit too large to close despite an RBI single from Brooke Silcox. Both Guzman and Silcox each had four hits in teh opener.
The late contest saw freshman hurler Anika Craft earn her first collegiate victory as DC throttled the Pioneers in a five-inning rout. Craft struck out six and allowed just three hits in teh victory.l
At the dish, the Jackets racked up 19 hits, led by five hits and five runs scored by Silcox. Kalin Hubble clubbed a home run in a three-RBI, four-run effort while Destiny Coil had a double and four RBIs. The 18 runs scored are the most since scoring 17 in a 17-15 HCAC win at Manchester on April 17, 2019.
DC will return to action in the Buckeye State with a doubleheader at Wilmington on Tuesday before a pair of games at Albion on Thursday, March 24 and a return home for two games with Adrian on Saturday, March 26 and against Trine the following day.
