The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference released its 2023 baseball and softball preseason polls on Wednesday.
The Defiance College softball team garnered 40 points in the poll, placing them fifth among the conference’s nine teams, behind Transylvania, Mount St. Joseph, Hanover and Franklin. The Yellow Jackets finished 21-15 (10-6 HCAC) in head coach Megan Warren’s third season last year. Senior outfielders Josilyn Guzman and Marissa Roberts were listed among the league’s Athletes To Watch list, along with junior third baseman Brooke Silcox.
Silcox and Roberts were NFCA Division III second and third-team All-Region selections last season, along with both finishing on the all-HCAC second team. Silcox hit .438 last season with career-highs in hits (53), doubles (20) and RBIs (25). Her 20 doubles were tied for fourth in all of Division III. Roberts set a pair of school records with 60 hits and 21 doubles last year while slugging three home runs and 20 RBIs at a .438 clip and was second in the nation with 21 doubles.
Ayersville High School graduate and Bluffton junior third baseman Kryshel Dales was named to the Athletes to Watch list for the Beavers.
In the preseason baseball poll, Defiance was picked 10th out of 10 teams entering the season under interim head coach Ben Babcock, garnering nine votes following last season’s 10-26 (4-14 HCAC) campaign.
A trio of area products joined the list of HCAC baseball Athletes to Watch in senior first baseman Hunter Bostater (Fairview), senior outfielder Alex Morr (Bryan) and junior third baseman Trent Murdock (Liberty Center). Joining the trio are a pair of pitchers in senior Cohen Nies and sophomore Sam Thombs. Nies was a second team all-HCAC pick last season with a 4-4 record, 4.53 ERA and 66 hitters, third-most in the HCAC regular season, while Thombs had a 3-5 record, one save, 47 strikeouts and a 4.82 ERA.
Both the Yellow Jacket teams will start their season on Saturday, Feb. 25. The DC baseballers will play a doubleheader against Muskingum at Xavier University before their home opener at Defiance High School on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. The DC softball team will play four games in Chesterfield, Mo. against Carroll (Wis.), Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.) and Illinois College on Feb. 25-26.
