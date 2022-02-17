The Defiance College softball program was a preseason pick to finish in the top five of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s standings in the preseason coaches’ poll announced by the conference on Wednesday.
Defiance earned 39 points, just one behind Hanover for fourth and nine back of third-place Anderson. Five Yellow Jacket players were named as Players to Watch on the league-wide list, headlined by reigning HCAC Player of the Year Kalin Hubble.
Hubble, an Anderson, Ind. native, led DC in batting average (.437), home runs (nine), extra-base hits (26), total bases (100), RBIs (45) and multiple other categories, setting school records with 16 doubles and 45 RBIs for the 16-21-1 Jackets a season ago along with the career record for home runs with 21.
Senior catcher Sophie Moller, junior outfielders Josilyn Guzman and Marissa Roberts and grad student Taylor Biggs (pitcher) joined Hubble on the Players to Watch list as DC will look to return to the HCAC Tournament after missing out in 2021 on a tiebreaker under third-year head coach Megan Warren.
Of note, Bluffton sophomore third baseman and Ayersville grad Kryshel Dales was named to the watch list for the ninth-place-projected Beavers. Dales played in seven games as a utility player as a freshman with a triple in nine plate appearances.
DC is scheduled to begin its season with a doubleheader at Hope (Mich.) on Saturday, March 5.
