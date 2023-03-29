ALBION, Mich. — Just under two weeks ago, Defiance softball went into the Pioneer Classic without a win. Now, with a doubleheader sweep of Albion on Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets have put together seven-straight victories.
Due to inclement weather, Defiance was forced to travel up to Albion to play was was supposed to be a home tilt. They still played as the home team on the scoreboard.
Stellar pitching and defense won the day for DC (7-11), against the Britons (7-8) as they held Albion to just one run and four hits over the course of the doubleheader.
Savannah McCoy won the first game in the circle for the Jackets, pushing her record to 2-5 while giving up just one run on three hits and striking out five in the 2-1 victory. She retired the last 10 batters in the contest in order.
Albion started the scoring in the fourth with a Courtney Ellis home run. Defiance responded in the bottom of five with a Marissa Roberts two-run single that plated Laney Grimwood and Genesis Brooks.
Five different Yellow Jackets made up a the Defiance five-hit total in the first game.
In the second game it was Anika Craft that evened up her season's record in the circle at 4-4, throwing a one-hit shutout en route to a 5-0 victory for DC. Craft retired 13-staright at one point of the game and worked out of a bases loaded jam in the third. She struck out 10 in the contest.
Defiance picked up three runs in the first inning and it was Craft that scored the first run, getting on via single, stealing second and third and coming home via a throwing error. Brooke Silcox and Lilly Linke each had RBI singles in the inning. They got two more RBI singles from Roberts and Savannah Bergman in the second to stretch the lead to five where it would stay. Roberts and Guzman each had two hits in the contest.
The Yellow Jackets will hope to parlay this winning streak into conference play at Rose-Hulman with a doubleheader against the Fightin' Engineers on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
