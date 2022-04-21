The Defiance College softball team swept Manchester in an HCAC battle on Wednesday afternoon at Sal Hench Field, winning the opener 2-0 before routing the Spartans 12-4 in game two in six innings.
In the opener, senior Taylor Biggs scattered seven hits in a complete-game shutout, fanning six for DC (16-10, 7-3 HCAC). Senior Hali Geraci and junior Josilyn Guzman each laced RBI singles in the first inning to stake an early lead against Manchester (12-20, 3-7) while Sophie Moller had two base knocks.
The late contest saw freshman Destiny Coil rack up four hits in the victory as DC exploded for seven runs in the first frame before three tallies in the third to stretch the lead to double digits. Senior Kalin Hubble and sophomore Brooke Silcox each had three hits, combining for five RBIs, while freshman Amber Krause laced three base hits.
DC will defend home field for the last time in the regular season on Saturday against league-leading Mount St. Joseph (23-6, 7-1) in a Senior Day doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m.
