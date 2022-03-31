After winning the second game of a home doubleheader yesterday against Heidelberg, the Yellow Jackets carried that momentum over to Thursday as they swept Adrian College at home.
Defiance (7-7) opened the Thursday doubleheader with a commanding 10-2 victory in five innings over the Bulldogs (4-12).
The Yellow Jackets scored five runs in the first two innings. Three in the first all came off of the bat of a Kalin Hubble three-run bomb. The two in the second came from a Marissa Roberts double and a Hubble single to open up a 5-0 lead.
The four RBIs in the first two innings for Hubble now gives her seven in the past two days.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard with two runs in the third inning but after a scoreless third, Defiance continued to add on getting four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth the last of which came from a Roberts triple, her second RBI extra base hit of the game.
In the circle, Taylor Biggs earned the win to move to 4-3 on the season. She went all five innings giving up two earned on six hits, two walks and six strikeouts.
Natalie Mathers fell to 1-7 on the season as she was tabbed with the loss after giving up seven earned on eight hits in just three innings of work.
The second game was another commanding victory as Defiance again scored five runs in their first two innings at the plate.
But this time it was Adrian who jumped in front first as the Bulldogs put three on DC starter Anika Craft in the first inning. Craft would not let another run cross in the ensuing five innings though, holding Adrian to three earned on seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
Josilyn Guzman earned the first RBI via a single in the first and the second came across via a Hali Geraci walk.
The second inning sported three runs for the Yellow Jackets as they took the lead when Brooke Silcox doubled home two and Geraci walked in another.
Neither team scored again until the sixth when Defiance tacked on four more runs to put the game out of reach.
Abbi Patton was tabbed with the loss for the Bulldogs giving up nine runs (eight earned) while walking five and striking out none.
Hubble was a monster at the plate in both games going 6-for-7 with four RBIs and five runs scored over the two contests. Roberts also had a strong showing going 7-for-8 in the leadoff spot with 2 RBIs and five runs scored.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action for their HCAC opener on the road against Hanover on Saturday. It's a doubleheader with the first game set to start at 1 p.m.
