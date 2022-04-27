BLUFFTON — Defiance softball kept their winning HCAC record in tact on Wednesday, splitting a pair of road contest with Bluffton.
The Yellow Jackets (19-13, 8-6 HCAC) were shut down in the first game by Bluffton’s (13-21, 5-9 HCAC) Erin Norman who went all nine innings while surrendering just one run on five hits.
Brooke Silcox started the scoring with an RBI double to give Defiance a 1-0 lead. But three runs in the sixth was enough to put the Beavers over the top.
The second game was a much different story.
Defiance scored at least one run in each of the five innings of a 20-5 run rule triumph. Destiny Coil started things with a RBI double in the first. Coil then launched a two-run homer in the third to push the lead to Defiance.
Bluffton surged back with a five run third but Defiance answered immediately with an eight run fourth inning and a 10 run fifth that put the contest far out of reach.
Hubble was the star at the plate for Defiance on the day grabbing five total hits over both games and going 4-for-5 in the second game with 2 RBIs. Coil was a triple away from a cycle in the second game, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
The Yellow Jackets will wrap up the regular season with an away doubleheader against Franklin on Friday. First pitch of the first game is set for 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.