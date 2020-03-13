CLERMONT, Fla. — The Defiance College softball team earned a split after two close games on Thursday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets dropped the opening game 1-0 against Nebraska Wesleyan University, to then bounced back to win 2-0 against Carnegie Mellon University in game two.
In game one, the Purple and Gold lost a close contest to Nebraska Wesleyan University. The Prairie Wolves scored a run at the top of the second inning to jump out to an early 1-0 lead. Defiance would get runners in scoring position but was unable to push a run across the plate suffering the loss.
Defiance got the early lead in game two as Rylee Hershberger singled to right field with one out in the top of the second inning. Hali Geraci then reached first base on a Tartan miscue, as Hershberger advanced to second. Josilyn Guzman drew a walk to load the bases. Brooke Gostomsky got hit by a pitch to bring in a run and put the Yellow Jackets up 1-0.
The Purple and Gold struck again in the top of the sixth inning as Sophie Moller singled to right field. Jen Nashalsky then reached first on a catchers interference, and Hershberger drew another walk to load the bases. Geraci then hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Moller from third for the final run of the game.
Sydney Zeuch got the win in the circle for the Yellow Jackets, allowing only three hits, and struck out four.
Defiance now sits 5-7 overall on the season and will return to action today to play two final games in the sunshine state.
The Yellow Jackets will take on Carthage University at 4 p.m. and Case Western Reserve University at 6:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.