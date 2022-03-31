Defiance College softball dropped the first game of a home-opening double header to Heidelberg 5-2 on Wednesday, but redeemed themselves in the second game earning a 7-4 victory.
The Yellow Jackets fell behind early in the first game as a Murissa Drown single drove in a run in the first inning for Heidelberg and a Meghan Barne single drove in two in the second.
Defiance on the other hand was shutout for the first five innings by Caitlin Dems, who earned her third win of the season to move to 3-3, but the Yellow Jackets struck Dems in the sixth as two runs came across to score on a Kalin Hubble single.
The result was Peyton Scheid entering the game and getting her second save of the season with 1.1 innings of work were she didn't let a base runner on.
Taylor Biggs earned the loss for Defiance in the circle, falling to 3-3 on the season. She pitched well following the first two innings as she only gave up three earned on seven hits in the game.
Savannah McCoy came in during the seventh and gave up two earned on a two RBI single by Kalli Sowers.
Heidelberg again scored a run in the first inning of the second game on a sac fly by Riley Cruse but Defiance matched them with a sacrifice fly of their own from Hubble.
Hubble got the Yellow Jackets on the board again in the third with an single that scored a run. The next batter, Josilyn Guzman singled as well sending across another run and making it 3-1.
Heidelberg immediately answered though in the fourth as two runs scored on an error and then again in the fifth as Emma Dean brought home a run on an RBI single.
Behind again heading to the bottom of the fifth, Defiance was able to complete the comeback with a four-run fifth as two runs came in off an errant throw from third base, another run came in by a single from Anika Craft and a fourth run came in on a single from Marissa Roberts
Craft held Heidelberg scoreless for the final two innings to come away with the win. She moved to 2-1, going al seven innings and giving up four earned on six hits, walking five and striking out seven.
The top hitters through both game for the Yellow Jackets were Croll (3-6, RBI, run), Roberts (4-7, RBI, 2 runs), Hubble (4-6, 3 RBIs, run).
