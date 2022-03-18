CLEARMONT, Fla. — Defiance softball finished up their trip to Florida in competition in the Spring Games on Thursday with day that saw them split a doubleheader.
The first game was an extra innings loss to Millikin (13-2), who tacked on four runs in the top of the eighth inning to break a tie and ultimately take home 7-4 victory.
The Yellow Jackets (4-6) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh starting with a Marissa Roberts home run and then followed by a Josilyn Guzman RBI single that scored Brooke Silco.
The Yellow Jacket stranded what would have been the winning run at third in the inning.
Two players saw four hits for the Yellow Jackets as Silcox went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored while Josilyn Guzman went 4-for-4 with an RBI.
The second game was an 18-0 mercy that ended after five innings over Wisconsin-Platteville (6-5). Freshman Anika Craft earned the win on the mound pitching all five innings and giving up no runs on three hits, no walks and six strikeouts.
Silcox continued her fantastic day in this one going 5-for-5 from the plate and coming across to score all five times while driving in a run. Freshman out of Lincolnview Destin Coil drove in four runs including three on a double in the third inning. Kalin Hubble knocked over a two-run home run and had three RBIs on the day.
Defiance is back in action on Tuesday as they'll take on Wilmington on the road. First pitch of the first game is set for 3 p.m.
