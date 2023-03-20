ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Defiance College softball won three of their four games at the Pioneer Classic this weekend, ending an 11-game losing skid to start the season.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Defiance College softball won three of their four games at the Pioneer Classic this weekend, ending an 11-game losing skid to start the season.
The Yellow Jackets (3-11) got off to a rough start on Saturday as they gave up six runs in the first three innings and five in the fifth to fall in a run rule loss 11-1 against George Fox.
Then later on Saturday DC picked up their first win of the season in a 16-hit, 10-5 slugfest win over DePauw. Anika Craft earned the complete game victory in the circle, striking out eight while also going 3-for-5 at the plate. She earned her 100th career strikeout in the win as well. Josilyn Guzman left the yard to tie the game in the third and Anna Emswiler drove in one of her four runs a few batters later to give the Jackets a lead they would never surrender.
The winning kept going into Sunday as well as Defiance was able to down Asbury 8-3 in the first contest while Craft earned her second win of the season and shutout Wittenberg for a 5-0 victory in the second contest.
Savannah McCoy went the distnace in the circle in the first one while also leaving the yard for a two-run home run in the fourth inning. The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the first inning thanks to thee-straight hits from Marissa Roberts, Brooke Silcox and Guzman to start the game.
In the second game, Craft gave up no runs, four hits and struck out four while the Yellow Jackets again took an early lead with a three-run second inning. With bases loaded in that second, Laney Grimwood drove home a run with an RBI single while Craft drove in two more with a two-run single.
Defiance combined for 20 hits, and four doubles, in the doubleheader sweep. Silcox and Lily Linke each had three hits to lead the offense on the day.
The Yellow Jackets are back on the diamond on Tuesday for a doubleheader at Heidelberg beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.