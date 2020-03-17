CLERMONT, Fla. — The Defiance College softball team wrapped up the week in Florida, playing tough competition. The Yellow Jackets fell 3-2 in a thrilling nine-inning game against Carthage College and 12-2 to Case Western Reserve University in the nightcap on Friday.
Carthage jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, and it stayed that way until the top of the fifth when Rylee Hershberger doubled to left-center to score Hali Geraci tying the game at 1-1.
The Yellow Jackets scored first in the top of the ninth inning as McKenzie Baker aid down a sacrifice bunt to move pinch-runner Alivia Kruczkowski to third. Jen Nashalsky would then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Kruczkowski and put the Purple and Gold up 2-1.
The Lady Reds plated two runs in the bottom of the nine, as Defiance fell 3-2 in a thrilling extra-inning game.
In the nightcap, the Yellow Jackets fell to an early seven-run deficit by the top of the fourth inning, and Case Western Reserve University added another five runs in the top of the fifth.
Defiance did not go down without a fight, as Josilyn Guzman singled to the right side to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning. Brooke Gostomsky was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. In the next at-bat, Kalin Hubble reached by way of a Spartan error, loading the bases. Sophie Moller then singled up the middle bring two runs across the plate.
The deficit was too much for the Yellow Jackets, however, who suffered a 12-2 loss in the final game of their spring break trip. In Florida, Defiance went 4-6 and now sits 5-9 overall on the season.
