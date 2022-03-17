CLERMONT, Fla. — In their third day in the Florida Spring games on Tuesday, Defiance College softball dropped two games first to Simpson 4-3 and second to Oswego 3-0.
The losses drop the Yellow Jackets to 3-5 on the season.
In the first game against Simpson (7-2), Defiance got out to a hot start with Josilyn Guzman clubbing a solo home run, her second of the season, followed by Hali Geraci clubbing another solo home run to put the Yellow Jackets up 2-0 in the first.
Senior Taylor Biggs started the game with three scoreless innings before she gave up a run in the fourth and three in the fourth. An RBI single from freshman Destiny Coil brought the score to 4-3 where DC ultimately fell short.
Guzman led the way for DC going 3-for-4 with a home and an RBI. Biggs earned the loss pitching five innings, striking out three, walking five and giving up four earned.
The second game of the day was a no-hit bid for Oswego’s (2-7) Fiona Higgins who moved to 1-3 on the season with the win and struck out 10 while walking two.
Defiance’s Sophie Miller earned the lone two walks. Anika Craft got her first collegiate start and went 4.2 innings giving up two earned on five hits, four walks and five strikeouts.
DC concludes their spring games trip with a double header on Thursday against Millikin and Wisconsin-Platteville.
