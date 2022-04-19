Defiance senior Kalin Hubble broke two records on Saturday in becoming the program’s all-time career leader in RBIs and doubles against Transylvania. The Yellow Jackets fell in both games of the HCAC doubleheader, 7-2 and 8-7.
During game one of the doubleheader, Hubble smacked her record-breaking 39th double to become Defiance softball’s all-time career doubles leader. She passed current head coach Megan Warren (2014-19) who previously held the record. In the late game, Hubble notched her 112th career RBI to break the record of 111 previously held by Marah Robinson (2008-11).
On the field, Transylvania (19-9, 7-1 HCAC) scored a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead. DC (14-10, 5-3) grabbed two runs in the fourth but a late flurry led the Pioneers to the opening win. Senior Taylor Biggs earned the start for the Yellow Jackets, allowing seven runs, nine hits and five strikeouts in seven frames.
The Yellow Jackets will look to defend home field once again when they take on Manchester in HCAC play on Wednesday in a doubleheader at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
