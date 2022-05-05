The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced that six Defiance softball players have earned All-HCAC selections after their outstanding seasons.
Senior Kalin Hubble and freshman Destiny Coil earned First Team All-HCAC honors. Senior Taylor Biggs, junior Marissa Roberts, and sophomore Brooke Silcox all notched Second Team All-HCAC selections while senior Hali Geraci earned Honorable Mention All-HCAC.
Hubble earned her third First Team All-Selection during her Defiance softball career. This season she has led the team in hits (58), homeruns (8), RBIs (36), batting average (.483), on base percentage (.508), and slugging percentage (.842). With those stats, she leads the HCAC in home runs, on base percentage, and slugging percentage while also being top five in every major hitting category.
This season she broke three Defiance softball all-time career records in runs (121), doubles (44), and RBIs (123). She is currently second all-time in career hits with 175.
Coil records her first All-HCAC honor in her first season as a Yellow Jackets.
The Lincolnview product has been primarily the designated player for this years squad and has made the most of her oppurtunities on the plate. Coil tallied 36 hits, seven doubles, five homeruns, 30 RBIs, and a .375 batting average. She was recently named HCAC Hitter of the Week.
Biggs earned her second All-HCAC selection after receiving Honorable Mention last season. This year she has tallied nine wins, 81 strikeouts, and a career-best 2.70 ERA. Earlier this season she notched her first career no hitter against Carthage in a 7-0 win and went over the 200-strikeout mark for her career this season, making her the sixth Yellow Jacket to do so.
Roberts receives her second career All-HCAC selection after recording 57 hits and career-highs in doubles (20), triples (2), homeruns (3), RBIs (20), batting average (.438), and slugging percentage (.692). She is currently top ten in almost major hitting category in the conference and is tied for first in the HCAC and tied for second in all of NCAA Divison III in doubles.
Silcox earns her first All-HCAC honor after having career-bests in hits (52), doubles (20), RBIs (25), batting average (.444), and slugging percentage. Just like her teammate Roberts, she is currently top ten in almost major hitting category in the conference and is tied for first in the HCAC and tied for second in all of NCAA Divison III in doubles. Silcox has also been a force at third base with a .976 fielding percentage.
Geraci receives her first career All-HCAC selection after a stellar senior season with 27 hits, eight doubles, career-high 21 RBIs, and .287 batting average. She also leads the team in stolen bases with a career-best 15 which puts her first in the HCAC. She has also been a defensive force at short stop with a career-best .937 fielding percentage.
The Yellow Jackets next compete in the opening round of the 2022 HCAC Softball Tournament on Thursday. The squad takes on third-seed Mount St. Joseph with first pitch set at 3 p.m. The tournament will be hosted at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.