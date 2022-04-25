The Defiance softball team swept the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week awards as announced by the conference on Monday afternoon. Senior Kalin Hubble was named the HCAC Hitting Athlete of the Week while sophomore Riley Alcorn earned the Pitching Athlete of the Week award.
Meanwhile, DC freshman Traci Cross was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Track Athlete of the Week.
Cross placed second in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes at the Mike Becraft Invite on Saturday. Cross dominated the 100-meters with the fastest time in the prelims with a blazing 12.31 seconds and then placed second in the finals with a time of 12.32 seconds. Cross also placed second in the 200-meters with a time of 25.79 seconds.
Hubble hit .500 (10-20) over the week with three home runs, three doubles, seven RBIs, and eight runs scored. Hubble is currently leading the conference with a .869 slugging percentage. She had two three-hit games during the week. On Sunday, Hubble helped the Yellow Jackets to a 10-8 comeback victory over Wilmington in game one of a doubleheader by going 3-4 with two doubles and a homer.
Alcorn threw 1.2 innings in relief against Mount St. Joseph and allowed zero runs with one hit and three strikeouts. On Sunday, she made her first career start and threw a complete game shutout against Wilmington while surrendering only two hits.
