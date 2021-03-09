The Defiance College women’s softball program heads into the upcoming 2021 season with 18 returners from last year joined by 12 newcomers. Entering her third year as head coach at Defiance, Megan Warren is looking for her Yellow Jackets to improve their record from last season after their 2020 campaign was cut short due to coronavirus. The Purple and Gold managed to get in 14 games finishing 5-9 overall.
Defiance has nine experienced upperclassmen with six seniors and three juniors. The seniors include: Erin Breece (Patrick Henry), Hali Geraci, Jen Nashalsky, Jennifer Kaffenbarger, McKenzie Baker and Taylor Biggs.
“I’m very excited for our seniors who have stood out amongst the team this preseason in the way they approach each day and the level of intensity they’re bringing to our practices,” said Warren. She added, “This season means a little more to them with what we experienced last year, and they’ve stepped up in a big way.”
INFIELD
Defiance returns the core of its infield with third baseman Kalin Hubble, middle infielder Hali Geraci, and catcher Sophie Moller.
Hubble played and started in all 14 games, where she recorded a batting average of .353, leading the team in hits (18) and runs (13). The junior finished the season with a .588 slugging percentage and tallied four doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 12 runs batted in.
Geraci started in all 14 games at shortstop, where she recorded 25 putouts and two double plays. The senior tallied five hits, eight runs and led the team with three stolen bases.
Moller played and started in all 14 games and posted a .372 batting average. The junior tallied three doubles, one home run, and a .512 slugging percentage. She was tied for second in the team standings with 16 hits and 12 RBI, and she led the team with six walks. Defensively, she posted a .970 fielding percentage with 57 putouts and caught seven runners stealing.
OUTFIELD
Defiance returns outfielders McKenzie Baker, Marissa Roberts, Rylee Hershberger, and Josilyn Guzman.
Baker appeared in 12 games last season, making ten starts, splitting time as an outfielder and second baseman. She recorded six hits with five RBI, three walks, and one double.
Roberts played in 10 games making nine starts; she recorded seven hits, five runs, and two RBI. With an on-base percentage of .414, she recorded five walks and two stolen bases.
PITCHING
At the helm of the Defiance pitching staff is experienced senior Taylor Biggs, who led the Yellow Jackets in the circle playing in nine games and starting in six. She led the team in innings pitched (46.1), batters faced (193), and strikeouts (30). Biggs threw five complete games and finished the season with a 2.72 earned run average.
Along with returners Hunter Schwochow, Sara Blausey, and Jennifer Kaffenbarger, Defiance adds depth to the pitching staff with four freshmen. Rylee George, Savannah McCoy, Jyllien Welk and Riley Alcorn will look to make an impact on the mound this year for the Yellow Jackets.
“Our young pitchers have really impressed me, and I expect that they’ll see some innings early on,” said Warren. As for other newcomers in different positions, Warren said, “We’ve had some great competition within our team so far. I do think there are some newcomers who will see some opportunities, but they’re all still working every day to earn those.”
SCHEDULE/HCAC
Defiance is scheduled to play a 40-game season composed of conference, non-conference, and exhibition games. The Yellow Jackets have not played a game in just under a year, and their last conference game was a trip to the HCAC tournament in April of 2019.
“Our first game is scheduled 362 days since the last time we took the field,” said Warren. “We’re trying not to get our hopes up too much because we know the weather isn’t always on our side, but the day is almost here, and I don’t think we can put into words what this means to us.”
The 2021 season is set to begin with a doubleheader on Wednesday at Wittenberg University. The first pitch is slated for 3 p.m. The Yellow Jackets then begin their homestand of games on Saturday as they host Hope College. Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play is expected to start in early April.
“We have high expectations for our team this year,” said Warren, “I’m confident that this group is special, and I think others will see that too when we take the field.”
