The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Defaince College senior midfielder Chase Stiner as its men's soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Stiner, a senior from St. Joseph, Ill., helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 2-0 week with a win over Earlham and a 4-2 HCAC Tournament quarterfinal win over Franklin. The DC veteran talllied two goals and three assists on the week with seven total points, including assists on both of Joshua Maurer's goals in the tournament win over fourth-seeded Franklin on Saturday.
Stiner has played in 16 games, starting nine, with three goals and three assists on the year, including a pair of game-winning goals. The four-year starter has four career goals and six career assists for the Jackets.
Also recognized was Bluffton sophomore forward Elijah Zimmerman. The Archbold graduate was listed by the league for notable performances in the past week for scoring in the 15th minute in a 1-0 shutout of Manchester where he took four of the team's six shots.
