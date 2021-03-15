HANOVER, Ind - The Defiance College men's soccer team traveled to Hanover, Ind. on Sunday afternoon for a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference against the Hanover Panthers. Unfortunately, the Yellow Jackets were defeated by the Panthers by a score of 3-0.

The hosts took an early lead, opening the game with a goal eleven minutes into play. The Yellow Jackets battled tenaciously in the first half, despite being outshot 12-7 in the period to keep the deficit at 1-0. Of the seven shots taken of Defiance, four of them were on goal but stopped by the Panther keeper.

Sophomore goalkeeper Orry Killam faced a barrage of shots from the Panthers in the first but managed to record six saves in the period. Killiam added two additional saves in the second half of the contest.

The Hanover bombardment of shots continued in the second half as the hosts pulled away from the Yellow Jackets with a pair of goals off seven shots. The Panthers also limited the Yellow Jackets to just one corner kick to their eight in the game.

Eli Rogers led the Yellow Jackets with two shots while six other players each tallied a shot.

Defiance drops to 2-2 on the season with the loss while Hanover improves to 4-1. Up next the Yellow Jackets will head to Anderson, Ind. to continue HCAC play against the Anderson Ravens on Wednesday. The match is set to start at 3 pm.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments