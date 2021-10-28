The Defiance men’s soccer team celebrated Senior Day against Earlham on Wednesday afternoon with a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Quakers at Justin F. Coressel Stadium.
Fittingly, Defiance’s seniors contributed significantly to the win with Chase Stiner recording a goal and an assist and Jeremy Jimenez netting the game-winning goal late in the second half for DC (9-11, 4-5 HCAC).
Junior Orry Killam (Liberty Center) earned his sixth win of the season in goal, making three saves against the winless Quakers (0-16, 0-9 HCAC).
Svanberg’s goal was the 11th of his career, tying him for 10th in team history. The goal also gives him 15 on the season, tied for 10th most in a season in team history.
DC women fall in finale
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Defiance women’s soccer team concluded their season on Wednesday evening with a 5-0 loss to Earlham.
Sophomore Sarah O’Shea started in goal and made 23 saves for the Jackets (2-13, 0-9 HCAC) while freshman Ryan Lay played the final 31 plus minutes and made eight saves against the Quakers (4-10-1, 3-5-1 HCAC).
Tess Cunningham scored in the 11th minute to give the Quakers a 1-0 lead. The Yellow Jackets were able to keep the Quakers off the scoreboard for the rest of the half thanks to 15 first-half saves by O’Shea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.