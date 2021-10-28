DC-Logo-COLOR.jpg

The Defiance men’s soccer team celebrated Senior Day against Earlham on Wednesday afternoon with a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Quakers at Justin F. Coressel Stadium.

Fittingly, Defiance’s seniors contributed significantly to the win with Chase Stiner recording a goal and an assist and Jeremy Jimenez netting the game-winning goal late in the second half for DC (9-11, 4-5 HCAC).

Junior Orry Killam (Liberty Center) earned his sixth win of the season in goal, making three saves against the winless Quakers (0-16, 0-9 HCAC).

Svanberg’s goal was the 11th of his career, tying him for 10th in team history. The goal also gives him 15 on the season, tied for 10th most in a season in team history.

DC women fall in finale

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Defiance women’s soccer team concluded their season on Wednesday evening with a 5-0 loss to Earlham.

Sophomore Sarah O’Shea started in goal and made 23 saves for the Jackets (2-13, 0-9 HCAC) while freshman Ryan Lay played the final 31 plus minutes and made eight saves against the Quakers (4-10-1, 3-5-1 HCAC).

Tess Cunningham scored in the 11th minute to give the Quakers a 1-0 lead. The Yellow Jackets were able to keep the Quakers off the scoreboard for the rest of the half thanks to 15 first-half saves by O’Shea.

