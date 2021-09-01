Christopher Flores’s 87th minute goal lifted Heidelberg University over Defiance College by a score of 2-1 in the Yellow Jacket’s season opener on Wednesday.
The goal marked Flores’s second goal of the day and started the Student Prince’s off at 1-0 on the season.
The first Flores goal came in the 33rd minute of the game and Heidelberg led 1-0 at halftime.
But just over a minute into the second half, the Student Princes made a mistake, letting in an own goal to tie the game at one.
Neither team was able to get anything else until Flores found the back of the net. with three minutes left in the game.
1Defiance sophomore Erdwin Quintana led the Yellow Jacket attack with five shots and one being on target. Junior goalkeeper Orry Killam (Liberty Center) made four saves playing all 90 minutes in goal.
The Yellow Jackets will host Capital for their next game on Friday at 5 p.m.
