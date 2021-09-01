BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. — Three first half goals catapulted Defiance College women's soccer to a 3-2 away win over Andrews University in their season opener on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets game out of the gates firing on all cylinders as junior Ally Enneking netted her sixth career goal in the eighth minute to give Defiance a 1-0 lead.
About 15 minutes later, Andrews tied the game up with a goal from Rosa Ramos that was assisted by Milca Munoz.
The Yellow Jackets were put back in front nine minutes later as Alana Harrison found sophomore Hallie Webb for a goal to put the Yellow Jackets up 2-1.
Defiance added another goal with just over two minutes left in the first half off the foot of junior Brianna Snider to give the Yellow Jackets a two-goal advantage headed into the locker rooms.
Neither team was able to score in the second half until 17 minutes in when Andrews scored their second goal of the game off the foot of Sadie Flores.
The comeback for Andrews went begging though as Defiance held on for a 3-2 win.
Andrews only saw three shots the entire game, two of which found the back of the net. Defiance outshot the Cardinals 29-3 in the game.
For their next game, Defiance will welcome in Madonna on Friday afternoon in the Purple and Gold Classic.
At Andrews University
Defiance 3, Andrews 2
Defiance (1-0) - Goals: Ally Enneking, Halie Webb, Brianna Snider. Assists: Alana Harrison. Saves: Alana Harrison 1.
Andrews (0-1) - Goals: Rosa Ramos, Sadie Flores. Assists: Milca Munoz. Saves: Stefanie Backley 12.
