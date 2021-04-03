RICHMOND, Ind. — With a goal and an assist in the Defiance men’s soccer 2-0 victory over the Earlham Quakers on Wednesday, senior Jarren Casto broke the school record for career points with 47.
Casto passes the mark of 46 points set by Nick Kleptz, who suited up for the Yellow Jackets from 2014-17. Casto currently is second all-time in assists with 13 and tied for fourth in goals with 17.
Casto picked up the assist on Chase Stiner’s first career goal just under 15 minutes into the game to give the Yellow Jackets (4-4-1) a 1-0 lead.
In the final minutes of the second half, Casto was awarded a penalty kick after an Earlham foul in the box resulting in a yellow card. The senior beat the Earlham keeper to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead and permanently etch his name in the Defiance record book.
Defiance goalie Orry Killam (Liberty Center) recorded his second shutout of the season, making three saves. Each of the four Yellow Jacket victories this season has been a shutout. Three of those four wins have been by a score of 2-0 after a 1-0 double-overtime win over Bluffton to open the season.
