Defiance College has suspended its men’s and women’s tennis programs for the 2020-21 academic year, athletic director Derek Woodley announced on Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to suspend our men’s and women’s tennis programs for the 2021 season,” Woodley said. “At this time, we do not have enough tennis players to allow for reasonable competition. Our plan is to conduct a search for a tennis coach that can revive both programs in the near future so we can provide a robust experience for our tennis student-athletes.”
Defiance is a member of NCAA Division III and the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The DC women’s team’s traditional fall season was moved to the spring of 2021 and neither squad competed last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this fall, the HCAC released its conference schedules for men’s and women’s tennis, which are slated to begin in March and end in early May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.