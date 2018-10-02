RICHMOND, Ind. — Defiance College sophomore Morgan Porter has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her performance this past week.
Porter, a Defiance High School grad, led the Yellow Jackets with a combined 87 digs, including a career-best 35 in a five-set thriller with Franklin. The sophomore currently ranks fist in the HCAC in digs per set at 5.74 and second in total digs with 333.
Her 5.74 digs per set currently ranks her third in Defiance history for an individual season.
