FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Defiance women’s golf team placed eighth out of 10 teams at the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships on Sunday afternoon.
The three-day event was hosted by Franklin College and took place at The Legends Golf Club in Franklin, Ind. The Yellow Jackets finished eighth in a ten-team field and shot a combined team score of 1194 (383, 392, 419).
Junior Mari Najar was the top finisher for Defiance with a score of 277 (97-91-89), good for a tie for 27th place. Freshmen Aubrey Bujalski and junior Julia Yeager, both Defiance High School products, tied for 45th after each shooting a 331.
This event wraps up the fall season for Defiance. The Yellow Jackets will return to action in the spring.
Engineers top DC men
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Defiance men’s soccer team was narrowly defeated by Rose-Hulman on Saturday afternoon by a score of 1-0.
Junior Chase Stiner led the Yellow Jackets (7-8, 2-2 HCAC) with two shots and one shot on goal against the league-leading Engineers (7-4-1, 4-0 HCAC) while junior Orry Killam (Liberty Center) made eight stops in net.
Rose-Hulman scored in the 14th minute off a goal from AJ Yilmaz that was assisted by Takezo Kelly and maintained the lead the entire game, outshooting DC 21-6.
The Yellow Jackets will host Anderson on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
R-H blanks
Jacket women
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Defiance women’s soccer team suffered a 5-0 loss to Rose-Hulman on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Sarah O’Shea played 67 minutes in goal and made 11 saves for DC (2-8, 0-4 HCAC). This is the second time this season she had made over 10 saves in a contest.
Rose-Hulman (6-2-1, 2-1 HCAC) totaled 41 shots in the match, 21 of which were on goal.
The Yellow Jackets will continue HCAC play on Wednesday when they travel to face Anderson at 3:30 p.m.
Hanover downs DC netters
The Defiance volleyball team slipped to HCAC opponent Hanover in a home contest on Saturday afternoon at the Karl H. Weaner Center, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16.
Senior Mackenzie Benham led DC (3-10, 1-2 HCAC) with 12 kills and notched ten digs while Jamia Murray recorded 12 digs and Brianna Wheeler had 17 assists. Defiance finished the match with 36 kills, 34 assists, 86 digs, and ten blocks against the Panthers (11-7, 2-0 HCAC).
The Yellow Jackets next hit the road to take on Manchester in HCAC action on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
