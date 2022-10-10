OTTAWA — The Defiance College women’s golf team finished sixth in the HCAC Preview meet Saturday and Sunday at Moose Landing Golf Course.
The host Jackets were led by a 178 total score from freshman Cassady Van Dyke, good for a 14th-place finish overall. DC finished sixth in the tournament with Rose-Hulman claiming the team title. Mari Najar and Isabelle Vance each shot a 188 to tie for 25th overall for DC while Winter Boroff (191) and Taylor Greilich (210) rounded out the scorecard. Julia Yeager’s individual score of 223 tied for 48th overall as the Defiance High School grad and DC senior competed as an individual in the final event for the women’s golf team before the spring.
DC netters fall on road
WILMORE, Ky. — DC volleyball came up short on the road at Asbury (Ky.) University, falling in three sets, 25-22, 27-25, 25-20 on Saturday.
Jamia Murray’s 10 kills led the Yellow Jackets (3-14) while Kaylynn Wellman (Ayersville) and Madison Schoenauer (Fairview) each added six kills. Emma Chafins (Tinora) recorded five aces.
Hanover blanks Jacket women
HANOVER, Ind. — Hanover staked out a 3-0 halftime lead en route to a 7-0 blanking of Defiance College in HCAC women’s soccer action on Saturday.
Sarah O’Shea recorded 10 saves in goal for DC (3-9, 0-4 HCAC) as Hanover (7-2-2, 3-0-1) out-shot the Jackets 47-0, including 26-0 in shots on goal.
Panthers nip DC men, 1-0
HANOVER, Ind. — A goal in the final minutes of the first half led HCAC unbeaten Hanover to a 1-0 win over Defiance College in a men’s match on Saturday.
Senior keeper Orry Killam (Liberty Center) made eight saves for DC (1-8-5, 0-3-1 HCAC) as Hanover’s Brendan Gallagher netted a goal at the 43:04 mark of the first half for the Panthers (5-4-3, 3-0-1).
