HANOVER, Ind. — The Defiance men's soccer team was defeated by Hanover in penalty kicks, 5-4 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets held the Panthers scoreless for 110 minutes but fell just short in the shootout to see their incredible playoff run come to an end.
Senior Chase Stiner led Defiance with two shots and Defiance's lone shot on goal while junior Orry Killam (Liberty Center) made eight saves in goal as the Yellow Jackets fell just short of their first-ever conference tournament title and NCAA Tournament berth.
Stiner and Leonardo Bottura each scored in the first round of the shootout for the Jackets and Panthers, respectively. Joshua Maurer converted his penalty kick while Renato Yostsui missed giving the Yellow Jackets a 2-1 edge. Erdwin Quintana and Joao Domenici both made their shots in round three to make the score 3-2 before Noah Svanberg and Carlos Schryver each successfully converted their shots in round four to make the totals 4-3.
Killam missed his shot and on the other end, Josh Hughes tied the score at 4-4. Armando Campos-Ortiz couldn't break the tie and Fellipe Busato made his kick to give the Panthers the HCAC title.
Defiance's 11 wins are the second-most in team history while Killam finishes the season with 121 saves, the fourth-most in a single season by a DC keeper. Maurer finishes the season with seven goals, tying him for the fifth-most in a single season in program history.
DC grapplers at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — The Defiance wrestling team competed at the Adrian College Invite on Saturday, finishing 11th out of 15 teams. Sophomore Jonah Schlegel, a Defiance High School grad, placed fifth in the 285 weight class and junior Alejandro Castro took sixth place in 157 bracket.
Schlegel went 4-1 on the day, winning his first match in sudden victory over Da’veon Parker of Heidelberg before dropping his quarterfinal match to Wabash's James Lewis. Schlegel then pinned Lewis's teammate Colin Baker in 1:10 and then won a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Parker to advance to the fifth-place match, where he pinned Alex Naylor from Wabash in 4:16.
Castro went 5-1 with four wins by decision and advancing on a medical forfeit. Castro won his matches by scores of 6-0,6-1,7-1 and 5-4. Freshman Matthew Beard went 2-2 in the 157 bracket with pins over Micah Mydloski of Heidelberg in 3:52 and Adrian's Reginald Ryder in 5:41. The wins and pins are the first of Beard's career.
Junior Seth Majewski, senior Cortez Bradley, sophomore Sean Rankin, freshman Joey Perez, junior Jack Minner, and senior Mason Morris each won matches at the event with Rankin and Perez earning the first wins of their careers.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Baldwin Wallace Invite.
