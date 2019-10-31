ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Aided by four straight missed free throws from Concordia in the game’s final minutes, sophomore forward Tyler Andrew hit three straight 3-pointers to lift Defiance College to a 79-78 win over the NAIA Cardinals in exhibition men’s basketball on Wednesday.
Andrew finished with 18 points, no three more important than the made trey with 4.2 seconds left to cap off a comeback from eight points down with just 42 seconds left in regulation. The win came with five Jackets finishing in double figures, including four of the team’s five starters.
Marell Jordan came off the bench with 15 points and six boards while freshman Jack Kolar hit four treys for 12 points in his first collegiate game. Sean Tyson and Micaiah Cox added 11 points each, with Tyson earning a double-double with 10 assists.
DC trailed by as much as 12 at the 10:04 mark of the first half at 25-13 before taking the lead with 2:07 to go in the half and only trailing 41-38 at the break. Ottawa-Glandorf grad Owen Hiegel started and tallied two points and three boards in 27 minutes while Stryker’s Chase Glock was scoreless in two minutes of action.
The Yellow Jackets will compete in one more exhibition contest on Tuesday at Division I Ball State before opening the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 9 at home against Westminster (Pa.), a Division III school.
DEFIANCE (79) — Andrew 18; Kolar 12; Tyson 11; Cox 11; Hiegel 2; Jordan 15; Perkins 8; Jones 2; Green 0; Glock 0. Totals 33-72 1-2 79.
CONCORDIA (78) — Booker 29; Zysk 10; Black 9; Dominguez 8; Alexander 4; Harless 5; Hronis 5; Kasanda 2; Kelly 2; Lockhart 2; Ritsema 2; Bechtold 0; Winowiecki 0. Totals 31-69 9-18 78.
3-point goals: Defiance 12-30 (Andrew 4-7, Kolar 4-8, Tyson 2-5, Cox 1-2, Jordan 1-3), Concordia 7-26 (Booker 3-8, Dominguez 2-6, Harless 1-2, Hronis 1-2). Rebounds: Defiance 43 (Perkins 11), Concordia 42 (Zysk 10). Turnovers: Defiance 12, Concordia 10.
Defiance 38 41 — 79
Concordia 41 37 — 78
DC men’s hoops
picked ninth in HCAC
The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference 2019-20 men’s basketball preseason coaches’ poll was released Wednesday morning by the league office. In the annual poll, Defiance College lands ninth as they accumulated 23 points.
Transylvania landed first in the polling as they claimed 95 points and six first-place votes. Defending HCAC champions Hanover claimed a second-place finish with 83 points and one first-place vote. In third, the Fightin’ Engineers of Rose-Hulman collected 73 points and two first-place votes. Rounding out the top five are Franklin and Bluffton with 73 and 72 points, respectively.
Defiance College junior Micaiah Cox was one of four Yellow Jackets on the HCAC Players to Watch list, joined by sophomores Tyler Andrew, Marell Jordan and Sean Tyson.
Earlham blanks Jackets
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Defiance College men’s soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to Earlham in HCAC action.
The Quakers hit the scoreboard just 43 seconds into the contest on a shot that found the bottom right corner of the net from 15 yards out to give Earlham the quick 1-0 lead.
Freshman Orry Killiam (Liberty Center) got the start in the net for the Yellow Jackets, tallying six saves in the day from seven shots on goal.
With the loss, Defiance moves to 9-8-2 on the season and 4-3-1 in conference play. The Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Saturday as they host Hanover College in their final regular-season game at 3:30 p.m.
Quakers overwhelm DC
On a cold and rainy Wednesday afternoon, the Defiance College women’s soccer team hosted Earlham for a HCAC matchup, falling 4-1.
Off to a quick start, Earlham scored twice in the first five minutes, getting an early 2-0 lead.
Toward the end of the half, senior Sarah Madaras drew a foul inside the box, earning the Yellow Jackets (4-14-1, 0-8 HCAC) a penalty kick. Senior Blake Newman took the kick finding the back corner of the net and cutting the Quaker’s lead to 2-1.
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Saturday as they host Hanover in the final game of the 2019 season at 1 p.m.
