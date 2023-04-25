The Defiance College athletic department has filled the role of head cheer and dance coach by Defiance native Morgan Barnett effective at the beginning of April 2023.
After working several years in property management and real estate, Barnett took the reins as a cheer instructor with Champion Force Athletics based in Bowling Green in August 2021.
“I am very excited to fill this role as the head cheer and dance coach,” said Barnett. “My goal is to grow our team in general and then get us to an active sideline team as well as form a competitive team. Our team has huge potential and once we stabilize a solid practice routine, we can start working on that competitive level!”
Barnett is a 2016 Tinora High School graduate. She will be continuing her education here at Defiance College focusing on sports management. She currently resides in Defiance with her partner Dakota and their 2.5-year-old son Jaxon.
DC softball splits
The Defiance College softball team split a conference doubleheader Sunday afternoon against Hanover at Sal Hench Field. The Panthers took game one, 7-6, and the Yellow Jackets would rally in the seventh to earn a walk-off, 4-3 win in game two.
Hanover is now 15-19 overall and 7-5 in the HCAC and Defiance stands at 14-18 overall and 5-5 in the HCAC.
In game one, Defiance rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to tie the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth on a grand slam from Destiny Coil. However, the Panthers countered with a two-out rally and a go-ahead run. Marissa Roberts led off the DC seventh with a one-out double but the game ended on a double play with Roberts thrown out at second. Starter Savannah McCoy struck out seven in five frames.
In the second contest, Hanover staked out a 2-0 first-inning lead and 3-0 through 3.5 innings but an Amber Krause homer and Roberts RBI single got DC within 3-2. With dark skies and rain falling in the bottom of the seventh, Anika Craft led off with a single before coming around to tie the game on an RBI triple from Roberts. Brooke Silcox followed with a single to center field to score pinch runner Kelly Limbaugh (Ayersville) to earn the win. Craft pitched all seven innings, striking out eight.
The Yellow Jackets are back at Sal Hench Field Tuesday afternoon against Kalamazoo. Game one starts at 3 p.m.
Walk-off loss sinks Jackets
RICHMOND, Ind. — For the second time in their three-game series against the Earlham Quakers, the Defiance Yellow Jackets were downed in walk-off fashion, 4-3, in HCAC baseball action on Sunday at Randal Sadler Stadium.
Cohen Nies tamed the Quakers’ (17-12, 7-7 HCAC) bats to hold a 3-3 tie entering the bottom of the ninth, but Earlham connected on a single and double plus an intentional walk to load the bases with no outs. Max Stewart stepped up as a pinch hitter and smacked a grounder to short that allowed the winning run to score and complete the sweep of the Yellow Jackets (4-24, 1-13 HCAC).
DC out-hit the Quakers 12-8 in the game with all three runs coming in the seventh inning. A Garret Long double was followed by an Ethan Jenkins single and an RBI infield single from Mitchell Roever. Gunner Gregg followed with a two-run single through the middle to knot the game at 3-3.
The Yellow Jackets return to the diamond on Tuesday afternoon with a trip to Kalamazoo. First pitch against the Hornets is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Frosh Van Dyke wins for DC
ANDERSON, Ind. — Defiance College freshman Cassady Van Dyke earned her first career tournament victory at this weekend’s Anderson Spring Invitational held at Anderson Country Club.
The two-day competition was set to a match-play format that awarded one point per hole victory and half points for a tied hole. Due to an odd number in the field of seven, the matchups rotated every six holes with one player on a bye that could earn points by shooting par (one point) or bogey (half point).
Van Dyke was the top scorer after Saturday’s 18 holes with 11 points while competing in the three-woman group against Anderson’s Kylee Duncan and Mabrey Buis. Defiance’s Isabelle Vance (Miller City) and Winter Boroff were pitted against Chloe Renihan and Emma Howe. Vance tallied 10.5 points and Boroff notched seven in their round-robin style of six-hole matchups.
The Yellow Jackets wrap up their season with the HCAC Championships hosted by Defiance College at Moose Landing Country Club in Ottawa. The conference women’s golf championships will be a three-day, 54-hole competition that begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.