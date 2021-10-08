DC netters win in five sets
The Defiance volleyball team defeated HCAC foe Anderson in a five-set thriller on Wednesday night at the Karl H. Weaner Center by a 25-18, 16-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12 score.
Senior Mackenzie Benham led Defiance (3-9, 1-1 HCAC) with 11 kills and added 11 digs while freshman Kaylynn Wellman (Ayersville) added ten spikes during the match.
Senior Tre'Ana King led the backline with a team-high 20 digs and senior Brianna Wheeler paced the Jackets with 33 assists against Anderson (8-8, 1-1). Defiance finished the match with 43 kills, 38 assists, 83 digs, and 14 blocks.
The Yellow Jackets will next defend home court against league co-leader Hanover (10-7, 2-0) in HCAC play on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Spartans deal DC men first loss
The Defiance men's soccer team suffered its first Heartland Collegiate Atheltic Conference loss of the season on Wednesday, falling to Manchester 3-0 at Winsper-Knobel Memorial Field.
Junior Chase Stiner led the Yellow Jackets (7-7, 2-1 HCAC) with four shots while junior Orry Killam (Liberty Center) made six saves in goal against Manchester (5-5-1, 2-1).
Defiance will travel to league unbeaten Rose-Hulman (6-4-1, 3-0) on Saturday afternoon to resume HCAC play. Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m.
Manchester blanks DC women
N. MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Defiance women's soccer team was defeated by Manchester, 4-0 on the road on Wednesday evening.
Sophomore Melissa Bixler and freshman Lexi Coward each recorded a shot for Defiance (2-7, 0-3 HCAC) while sophomore Sarah O'Shea played the first half in net and made nine stops against the Spartans (2-7, 1-2).
Defiance will travel to Rose-Hulman (6-2-1, 2-1) on Saturday to continue HCAC play at 1 p.m.
