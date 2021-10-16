The Defiance volleyball team went 1-1 on Saturday at the Karl H. Weaner Center, falling to Transylvania in HCAC action, 3-0, then coming back and defeating Adrian, 3-1.
In the first contest of the day, Transylvania (14-11, 4-1 HCAC) picked up a 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 win over the Yellow Jackets (4-12, 1-4 HCAC). Senior Mackenzie Benham led Defiance with 10 kills while Brianna Wheeler guided the Yellow Jacket attack with 20 assists. DC senior and Defiance High School product Alexis Kiessling led the backline with 11 digs.
In the second contest, Adrian (6-15) snared a 1-0 set lead with a 25-22 win to open the match before DC stormed back to win the final three sets, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23.
Benham again led the Jackets with 22 kills in the victory over the Bulldogs while freshmen Jamia Murray and Kaylynn Wellman (Ayersville) each added seven kills. Wheeler’s 34 assists and 14 digs helped the cause while senior Tre’Ana King racked up a game-best 34 kills.
DC will return to home action on Wednesday at the Weaner Center against HCAC foe Earlham at 7 p.m.
League leaders nip DC men
The Defiance men's soccer team suffered a close loss to conference-leading Hanover on Saturday afternoon at Justin F. Coressel Stadium, falling 1-0.
Sophomore Erdwin Quintana and junior Joshua Maurer led Defiance (7-10, 2-4 HCAC) with two shots apiece against the 10-3-1 Panthers (6-0 HCAC). Junior goalie Orry Killam (Liberty Center) made eight saves in net as Hanover out-shot Defiance, 14-5.
The Jackets will return to action Wednesday in Cincinnati against league foe Mount St. Joseph at 7 p.m.
Senior Day for DC
The Defiance women's soccer team was defeated by Hanover 5-0 on Saturday afternoon at Coressel Stadium. Prior to the game, Defiance honored seniors Natalee Shingler and Maddie Brown.
Sophomore Sarah O'Shea made 19 saves in goal for Defiance (2-10, 0-6 HCAC) against the league-leading Panthers, which stayed undefeated at 11-0-2 (6-0 HCAC) on the year
The Panthers took the lead in the 27th minute off a goal by Beth Cook and never looked back. DC will host Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in its home finale.
Jacket harriers make return to course
OBERLIN — The Defiance men's and women's cross country competes competed at the Oberlin Inter-Regional Rumble on Saturday morning. While the Yellow Jackets did not record a team score, two runners set new personal records while two more made their collegiate debuts.
Freshman Alexandria Ausmus was the top finisher for the Yellow Jackets, placing 215th with a new personal best time of 26:49.4, smashing her old best of 28:15.3.
Senior Katelyn Smith also set a new personal record with a time of 27:01.8, good for 223rd place. Smith improved her PR by 30 seconds from her previous best of 27:31.8.
Freshman Kelly Limbaugh (Ayersville) made her cross country debut, placing 296th with a time of 34:03.3.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the HCAC Championships in Shelbyville, Ind.
