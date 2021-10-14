N. MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Defiance volleyball team stumbled to HCAC foe Manchester in a road contest on Wednesday night, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16.
Senior Mackenzie Benham led Defiance (3-11, 1-3 HCAC) with ten kills and added seven digs while freshman Jamia Murray and junior Mackenzie Umbaugh each added four spikes to the contest.
Senior Brianna Wheeler guided the Yellow Jacket attack with 12 assists while senior Tre'Ana King led Defiance recording 20 digs on the night against the Spartans (9-10, 1-3 HCAC).
The Yellow Jackets next return home for a tri-match on Saturday. DC takes on Transylvania at 1 p.m. and Adrian at 5 p.m.
DC downed in double-OT
The Defiance men's soccer team suffered a heartbreaking loss to Anderson (6-6-2, 3-0-2 HCAC) on Wednesday afternoon, falling to the Ravens 2-1 in two overtimes at Winsper-Knobel Memorial Field.
Freshman Will Gehlhausen led the Yellow Jackets (7-9, 2-3 HCAC) with two shots and a goal, the first of his career, on a score just under three minutes into the second half. Junior Noah Svanberg recorded the assist on Gehlhausen’s goal, his fifth assist of the season and 10th of his career. Those marks have Svanberg currently tied for the seventh-most assists in a season and the third-most in a career in program history.
Senior Jacob Rygula appeared in his 71st career game which ties him for the sixth-most in program history for the Jackets, which will host Hanover on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Anderson blanks Jackets
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Defiance women's soccer team was defeated by Anderson, 6-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Anderson Soccer Stadium.
Sophomore goalie Sarah O'Shea made 27 saves in the contest for the Jackets (2-9, 0-5 HCAC), trying the third-most in a game in NCAA Division III this season. Her 27 saves are the most in the HCAC in a game this season.
The Ravens (5-5-2, 4-0-1 HCAC) logged 49 shots in the match overall.
