As the lone Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference team in action on Saturday against Alfred State, Defiance College quarterback Jordan Ambrose and defensive tackle Rigo Villa were named Offensive and Defensive Athletes of the Week by the conference on Monday.
Ambrose led the offensive attack for the Yellow Jackets against Alfred State as he threw for 327 yards and two touchdowns and added 52 yards rushing and one touchdown giving him a total of 379 yards and three touchdowns for the game.
Ambrose has started all three games for the Yellow Jackets this season and thrown for five touchdowns while rushing for one. He has thrown a total of 686 yards and rushed for a total of 167 yards through the first three games this season.
Villa had five total tackles against Alfred State — three assists and two solo tackles, while also recording the team’s one and only sack. Through three games, Villa has recorded 12 tackles and one sack.
The football team returns home Saturday for homecoming against Hanover. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.
DC sets wrestling slate
First-year Defiance College wrestling head coach Steve Swinson has announced the schedule for the upcoming season.
DC will open its slate at the Adrian College Invitational on Nov. 5 with the Baldwin Wallace Invitational coming two weeks later. The first home match forthe Jackets will come on Nov. 29 with a dual vs. Adrian before a Dec. 8 dual at home against Wilmington, bookending a two-day Blithe Duals event at Cornerstone University. The Jackets will wrap up the 2022 portion of the schedule in the Gator Boots Duals in Nashville, Tenn.
In the new year, DC will compete at Waynesburg University, Manchester, Case Western and Wheaton College in the month of January before the final home match on Feb. 7 against Ohio Wesleyan before a regular season finale at Alma and the HCAC Duals at Mount St. Joseph on Feb. 15.
DC men’s hoops announces schedule
Josh Gibson’s second season as Defiance College men’s basketball coach will see two exhibitions against Division I squads and two new foes in the Purple & Gold Tournament.
DC will open 2022-23 with an exhibition against Oakland University in Michigan, coached by DHS graduate Greg Kampe before battling Miami University-Middletown on Nov. 11 in the Purple & Gold Tournament before facing Wilmington in the second contest.
Non-league games against Alma and Adrian on Nov. 16 and 19 at the Weaner Center bookend an exhibition at D-I Wright State, a 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifier. DC will play three straight HCAC contests against Manchester, Franklin and Hanover before a non-league respite at home against Olivet on Dec. 14 and trips to College of Mount St. Vincent in the Bronx, New York on Dec. 19 and Immaculata University, just east of Philadelphia, on Dec. 21.
DC’s league contests against Bluffton will come on the road on Jan. 4 and in the regular season finale at the Weaner Center on Feb. 17.
DC women win at home
The Defiance women’s soccer team defeated Mount Mary University 3-2 Sunday afternoon in the rain and wind at Winsper Knobel Field.
Paige Drusback scored in the first half to put DC (3-5) up 1-0 at the break against the winless Blue Angels (0-7-1) before MMU tied the match two minutes into the second half. Senior Sarah O’Shea countered in the second half with two quick scoring strikes within five minutes of each other to keep the Jackets in control. Ryan Lay made three saves in goal for DC, which out-shot Mount Mary 26-8.
