Sunday
Jackets record fifth-best score
WILLOUGHBY — Defiance College women's golf continues to rewrite the record books in 2022-23 by submitting the fifth-lowest 36-hole score in program history by firing a 746 at the John Carroll Spring Invite on Saturday and Sunday at Manakiki Golf Course.
The Yellow Jackets closed the tournament with an eighth-place finish among 10 programs as a strong finish accounted for the fifth-best score on day two.
After the group of four combined for 380 on Saturday, Winter Boroff and Cassady Van Dyke each broke 90 to propel the team to a 366 round on Sunday, which is good enough for the top 10 in the program's record book. Mari Najar also put together a 182 two-day total with 90 on Saturday and 92 on Sunday.
The Yellow Jackets head to Anderson Country Club next weekend for the Ravens Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday
DC hardball snaps skid
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Defiance College Yellow Jackets snapped a 12-game losing streak behind another solid effort on the mound by sophomore pitcher Sam Thombs to earn the team's first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win of the season during a doubleheader split against the Anderson Ravens at Don Brandon Field on Saturday.
Thombs earned his first victory of the season by pitching his second consecutive quality start while holding Anderson to two runs on eight hits to go along with a handful of strikeouts and walks over seven innings. He was aided by three double plays over the course of the first five innings as he worked around runners in every inning before handing the ball over to Jeffrey Varga for the final six outs and the save.
Defiance gave Thombs run support before he stepped on the mound and scored all four runs over the first three innings. Josh Vischer and Trent Murdock (Liberty Center) set the table with a pair of singles for Hunter Bostater (Fairview) to double in the first run of the game.
In the third, it was Austin Horning (Pettisville) who delivered an RBI double to trade spots with Gunner Gregg following a leadoff double.
The second game of the day and the rubber match of the series was much less climactic with the Ravens run-ruling the Yellow Jackets in seven innings. Defiance's offense got started hot with Alex Morr (Bryan) hitting a leadoff triple and scoring on a Vischer single, but a double play halted the momentum.
Defiance is off until Friday when they travel to Earlham for their HCAC weekend series opener which will be a 6 p.m. start at Randal Sadler Stadium.
No. 6 Transy shuts out DC twice
LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was a tough afternoon for DC softball as they were swept by #16 Transylvania and were shutout in both games. Defiance falls to 13-15 overall and 4-2 in conference play. Transylvania improves to 19-8 and 4-0.
In game one, the nationally-ranked Pioneers dominated behind a complete-game effort from Carlee Jeter, who struck out five.
Marissa Roberts, Ali Mowen, and Laney Grimwood had one hit each for the Yellow Jackets.
In game two, DC was dominated by Transylvania once again. This time, Sophie Moshos (W, 7-5) threw a no-hitter against the Yellow Jackets and struck out nine. Anika Craft, Ali Mowen, and Destiny Coil were the only Yellow Jackets to reach base in the game. Craft and Coil both reached on errors, while Mowen worked a walk.
The Yellow Jackets hit the road again Wednesday for another big HCAC match up against Manchester. Game one begins at 3:30 p.m.
Jacket tracksters 11th at All-Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio — Defiance College track and field competed at the All-Ohio Championship hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University Saturday afternoon. The women finished 11th and the men finished tied for 11th.
Ron Scott competed in the discus and threw a mark of 32.22m. Isaac Miler placed 12th in the long jump with a mark of 6.12m.
Ja'Qway Janvier ran the 100 meter dash in 11.33 seconds but did not qualify for the finals. Marlon Brown earned a fifth place finish in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.39 seconds, a new personal best. Brown would also place second in the 400 meter dash. The 400 relay team of Janvier, Miler, Brown, and Gavin Maratea placed fourth with a time of 42.94 seconds.
Lisa-Maria Markau set a new personal best in the 100 meter dash and finished third. Hailei Haynes also set a new personal best in the 100 meter but just missed out on qualifying for finals as the top eight qualified and Haynes finished ninth. Markau would also record a new personal best in the 200 meter dash, completing it in 25.60 seconds.
Track and Field returns to action Friday for the Otterbein Twilight at Otterbein University in Westerville.
