Defiance College sophomore pitcher Anika Craft was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference softball Athlete of the Week on Monday after a pair of stellar outings.
Craft pitched a pair of complete games, both victories. The Radnor, Ohio native retired 13 straight batters in a 5-0 blanking of Albion with 10 strikeouts, allowing just one hit in seven innings. Against Rose-Hulman, Craft retired the first 10 batters she faced, finishing with eight strikeouts in seven frames in DC’s 7-4 win, the ninth straight for the team.
DC competes in Tiffin
TIFFIN — Defiance College track and field competed at the Tiffelberg Open hosted by Heidelberg University Saturday afternoon. Three Yellow Jackets set new personal bests at the meet — Isaac Miler, Marlon Brown, and Lisa-Maria Markau.
Brown finished second in the 400 meter dash in 49.82 seconds while also setting a personal best in the 200 at 22.62 and Miler, an Ayersville grad and DC freshman, tallied a 23.39 in the 200 for a career fastest time.
In the women’s meet, Markau’s 12.6 in the 100 meter dash placed her second in the event and set a personal best. Markau was also third in the 200 for DC while Shyla Pemberton was seventh in the 400.
The Jackets will return to action Saturday at the Landon Bond Classic hosted by Berea College near Cleveland.
Boroff, Van Dyke top 20 for Jackets
LIMA — Defiance College men’s and women’s golf traveled to Hidden Creek Golf Club in Lima on Sunday for the Bluffton Spring Invitational after Saturday’s weather shortened the event to a one-day tournament.
Winter Boroff and Cassady Van Dyke each cracked the top 20 in the field of 40 golfers while Isabelle Vance (Miller City) rounded out the trio competing as individuals for the Yellow Jackets. Boroff’s 87 was the program’s best at the tournament, placing her tied for 18th overall. Van Dyke shot 88 to finish right behind in 20th while Vance shot 92.
Sunday’s round was the first of the spring season for the Jacket men and finished 12th of 12 teams with a four-person 458. Zach Canterbury and Seth Pearson each shot 106 to top the team while Payton Switzer (Defiance HS) shot 119 and Nate Garlock shot 127.
The men’s team is back in action Friday and Saturday for Ohio Northern’s Polar Bear Easter Classic while the women play in Lourdes’ Gray Wolves Invitational in Ottawa Lake, Mich. on Wednesday.
