CARMEL, Ind. — The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference has named its Softball Athletes of the Week, with Defiance College freshman designated player Destiny Coil being named Hitting Athlete of the Week.
Coil led the Yellow Jackets at the plate in a 3-1 week on the diamond. Coil, a Lincolnview graduate, was 7-of-12 with a double, a home run and six RBIs to finish the week with a slugging percentage of .917.
Sophomore pitcher Riley Alcorn was also recognized as a notable performer after earning a pair of wins in the past week. Alcorn pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless relief at Bluffton to notch the win before recording her first HCAC start at Franklin, pitching 5.2 innings with five hits, one run and four strikeouts.
Burgoyne 17th at HCAC’s
HARRISON — Defiance College sophomore Dan Burgoyne tied for 17th at the 2022 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s golf championships over the weekend.
The three-day event, hosted by Mount St. Joseph at Miami Whitewater Forest Golf Course, saw Transylvania take the team title with DC’s four golfers competing as individuals. Burgoyne, a Twinsburg native, shot 79-82-81 over the weekend. Freshman Dane Harker shot a 256 total to place 35th while classmates Spencer Clingaman (Stryker) and Kaleb Riess shot two rounds of 167 and 191, respectively.
New hit king at DC
Defiance senior Nate Kaffenbarger became the all-time record holder in career hits for the Defiance baseball team on Sunday in the team’s 13-7 loss to Heidelberg at Rutter Field.
Kaffenbarger singled to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning for his 184th career hit, breaking the program record of 183 set by Ryan Kohlhofer (2013-16). Mitchell Roever led the Jackets at the plate with two hits and three RBIs, with sophomore Hunter Bostater (Fairview) among three others with two-hit days. DC trailed 4-0 in the second after a Heidelberg grand slam but rallied to within 7-5 in the fifth inning but never got closer.
DC will host Ohio Northern on Wedesday with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
Standout track efforts
RICHMOND, Ind. — Defiance College sophomore Tawon Cannon won the HCAC title in the 400 hurdles while Jacket frosh Traci Cross won the 200 during the 2022 HCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Hanover.
Cannon recorded the second-fastest time in the 400m hurdles during the prelims on Friday at 57.52 and took first place in the finals with a time of 55.42. Junior Ja’Qway Janvier finished fourth in the 100 and seventh in the 200 while sophomore John Reese was third in the 3000 steeplechase on Friday, placing a personal best 10:05.61 along with personal bests in the 400 hurdles and the 1500.
Cross’ winning time of 25.8 edged out her second-fastest prelim time of 26.11 en route to the win while the standout sprinter was also second in the 100 in 12.61. Cross and senior Lisa Markau teamed up with Ashanti Elkins and Destiny Oshodin to take third in the 400 meter relay in 51.74.
Mercer earns medalist
VAN WERT — DC senior Shelby Mercer won medalist honors in the Anderson Duals to conclude the women’s golf season on Saturday.
The event was hosted by DC at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert with no team scores, all individual. Mercer shot 83 to win medalitst hnors with teamate Mari Najar close behind in second at 86. Winter Boroff and Julia Yeager (Defiance) were third and fourth while freshman Aubrey Bujalski (Defiance) was seventh and sophomore Taylor Greilich eighth.
