The Defiance Athletic Department has announced the promotion of Josh Lubich to the men's soccer head coach position after serving as the assistant coach last season.
Lubich was a part of the coaching staff in 2021 that helped guide the men's soccer team to a program-record 23-game and 11-win season which ranks second-most in team history, beating top-ranked Rose-Hulman in the HCAC Men's Soccer Tournament in opening round play, and reaching the HCAC Men's Soccer Tournament Championship game.
"We are looking forward to Josh becoming the head coach of our men's soccer program," said Defiance Athletic Director Derek Woodley. "We have an extreme amount of confidence that he can continue the momentum that both he and Coach Bucur have built. Coach Lubich will do a tremendous job and has a great knowledge about the game of soccer and has proven he can help develop student-athletes both on and off the field."
Lubich brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Defiance. Before arriving to Defiance College, he served as an assistant coach for the Howland High School boys soccer team in 2019. Then in 2020, Lubich helped guide Howland to a Division II state championship after finishing as state runner-ups in 2019.
He has also coached with FC Evolution since 2018 serving as the head coach for multiple age groups. Lubich also spent a year as a graduate assistant for the Elmira College women's soccer team and holds a National "F" Coaching License.
The men's soccer team begin their 2022 campaign on September 1 at Heidelberg.
