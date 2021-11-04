TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The fifth-seeded Defiance men’s soccer team upset top seed Rose-Hulman by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday night to advance to its first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship game since 2003.

Despite being outshot 23-3, keeper Orry Killam (Jr., Liberty Center) and the defense of the Yellow Jackets (11-11, 4-5 HCAC) kept the Fightin’ Engineers (12-5-1, 9-0) off the scoreboard for their second shutout of the season.

After a scoreless first-half that saw Killam make nine saves, senior Armando Campos-Ortiz broke the tie in the 63rd minute with his fourth goal of the season.

The win is Defiance’s first-ever victory over Rose-Hulman and its 11th of the season, placing the 2021 team in sole possession of second place on the team’s single-season leaderboard. Killam’s effort in goal brings his season total to 114, the sixth-most in a single season by a DC keeper.

The Yellow Jackets will face second-seeded Hanover in the HCAC Championship on Saturday at Hanover. A win over the Panthers would be the first-ever tournament championship for the DC men’s soccer program.

