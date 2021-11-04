TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The fifth-seeded Defiance men’s soccer team upset top seed Rose-Hulman by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday night to advance to its first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship game since 2003.
Despite being outshot 23-3, keeper Orry Killam (Jr., Liberty Center) and the defense of the Yellow Jackets (11-11, 4-5 HCAC) kept the Fightin’ Engineers (12-5-1, 9-0) off the scoreboard for their second shutout of the season.
After a scoreless first-half that saw Killam make nine saves, senior Armando Campos-Ortiz broke the tie in the 63rd minute with his fourth goal of the season.
The win is Defiance’s first-ever victory over Rose-Hulman and its 11th of the season, placing the 2021 team in sole possession of second place on the team’s single-season leaderboard. Killam’s effort in goal brings his season total to 114, the sixth-most in a single season by a DC keeper.
The Yellow Jackets will face second-seeded Hanover in the HCAC Championship on Saturday at Hanover. A win over the Panthers would be the first-ever tournament championship for the DC men’s soccer program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.