FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Defiance men's soccer team was defeated by St. Francis on the road on Tuesday night by a 2-1 score.

Sophomore Erdwin Quintana scored his third goal of the season in the loss for the Yellow Jackets (4-5) while freshman Jack Stanoikovich and junior Armando Campos-Ortiz each recorded two shots for the Yellow Jackets. Both of Stanoikovich's shots were on goal.

Junior Orry Killam, a Liberty Center product, made seven saves. St. Francis (4-3-2) had the advantage in shots (13-5) and corner kicks (7-3).

The Yellow Jackets will play again Wednesday evening at Albion at 7 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments