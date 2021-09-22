FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Defiance men's soccer team was defeated by St. Francis on the road on Tuesday night by a 2-1 score.
Sophomore Erdwin Quintana scored his third goal of the season in the loss for the Yellow Jackets (4-5) while freshman Jack Stanoikovich and junior Armando Campos-Ortiz each recorded two shots for the Yellow Jackets. Both of Stanoikovich's shots were on goal.
Junior Orry Killam, a Liberty Center product, made seven saves. St. Francis (4-3-2) had the advantage in shots (13-5) and corner kicks (7-3).
The Yellow Jackets will play again Wednesday evening at Albion at 7 p.m.
