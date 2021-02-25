The Defiance College men’s soccer team placed sixth in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference preseason poll as announced by the league office on Wednesday morning. Seniors Bennett Pack and Christian Rennie were named Players to Watch along with a pair of sophomores in Orry Killam and Noah Svanberg.
Pack, a defender, earned an All-HCAC Honorable Mention nod after starting all 20 games and anchoring a defense that totaled five shutouts. He also logged an assist.
Rennie returns after leading the Yellow Jackets with 15 points off six goals and three assists last season. The forward will look to continue to be an offensive factor for the Yellow Jackets. Svanberg, another forward, finished last season tied for second on the team with 14 points from five goals and four assists.
Killam, a Liberty Center product, is the top returning goalkeeper for Defiance. The sophomore made six appearances and five starts last season, recording a 1-2-1 record with 35 saves. Killam recorded two of Defiance’s five shutouts last season.
Defiance will host Bluffton on Tuesday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. to open the 2020-21 season, part of a nine-game Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference slate of games. The Jackets will have home games against Franklin (March 6), Rose-Hulman (March 21) and Mount St. Joseph (March 24) while the Purple and Gold will travel to Manchester (March 10), Hanover (March 13), Anderson (March 17), Transylvania (March 27) and Earlham (March 31).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.