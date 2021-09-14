The Defiance College men’s soccer team swept the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week awards with junior midfielder Noah Svanberg being named Offensive Athlete of the Week and junior goalkeeper Orry Killam (Liberty Center) being named Defensive Athlete of the Week. Both players helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a 3-0 record on the week.

Svanberg recorded a hat trick in Sunday’s contest against Hiram, the first for the Yellow Jackets since 2009. He also recorded an assist in Defiance’s 2-1 win over Adrian on Wednesday night.

Killam had a fantastic week in net, posting a 3-0 record and making 17 stops. Eight of Killam’s saves came in the 4-1 win over Hiram where the only goal he allowed was on a penalty kick in the final two minutes of the contest. Killam did not allow a first-half goal in any of the three games.

The Jackets will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Wednesday evening when they host Baldwin Wallace. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m.

