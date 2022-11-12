Slow starts to both the first and second halves derailed Defiance College men’s basketball in their second game of the Purple and Gold Tournament as the Jackets fell 82-71 at home to Wilmington on Saturday.
It was the fourth of four games played at the Weaner Center this weekend as DC, Wilmington, Miami-Middletown and Spalding all played in the tournament. The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-1 on the season with the loss while Ohio Athletic Conference native Wilmington moves to 2-0.
The story of the game was the beginning of each of the halves as Wilmington saw runs that gave them immediate advantages over Defiance. The battle of the boards was also prominent and it was won by the Quakers 38-29.
Defiance head coach Josh Gibson decided to play a small lineup for much of the game and at times the tallest Yellow Jacket on the floor was 6-foot-3. That showed in the rebounding deficit and Obed Achirem dominated the boards for the Quakers with 14.
“Size helps, most definitely when you are talking about rebounding but if you look at most of our size, it’s really young and having multiple young guys on the floor at times is difficult,” Gibson said of his squad’s size. The four tallest players on the roster are all freshmen. “Rebounding is as much about wanting it more and paying attention the whole time and not missing a box out as it is anything else. And credit to them they definitely wanted it more than us at times.”
Most of the game was played pretty evenly but Wilmington came out ready to play as they jumped out to a 10-2 lead to start the game. A Marell Jordan hard drive to the basket and a Kiewaun Graham fastbreak layup made it 10-6 after the under 16 media timeout.
The rest of the half was back and forth and Defiance couldn’t get a run to overcome the sluggish start until late in the first half when who else but Jordan started to heat up.
Down 23-16 with 7:30 left to play, a three-point shot from Jordan hit bottom to give the super senior five points in the game. Then, Jordan began to attack the basket, often weaving through multiple defenders, and often drawing a foul. He went 13-of-14 from the charity stripe in the game.
His work at the free throw line, as well as another three-point jump shot that cut the lead to 34-32 kept the Jackets firmly in the running. Then he came up big at the defensive end getting a block that led to an easy basket in transition from Graham to tie the game at 34.
“He’s setting the bar and showing them how it’s done,” Gibson said of Jordan’s play amidst some inexperience for the Yellow Jackets. “You can’t question his desire to win or his willingness to give up his body. He’s going to give everything he can to get the job done.”
But from here things took a turn and as Abdul Kanu connected from mid-range with a minute left and then got free on a fast break as the first half dwindled, he threw down a ferocious slam and slapped the backboard.
The slapping of the backboard is an automatic technical and the technical was given to Kanu, but not before Gibson got a technical of his own after he was beside himself thinking that no call had been made.
The energy on both sides raised and both teams had to be heralded to the locker rooms as talking ensued after the play. Only one-point came of the ordeal though as to start the second half, both teams shot free throws with Wilmington getting a point from it.
“I got excited and one of those points is mine,” Gibson said. “But the official in front of me didn’t get the call right and frankly that’s unacceptable. You have to know that is an automatic technical and say you’ve got it and he didn’t. The official across the court explained to me that he didn’t want to stop our fast break with two seconds left and that’s well and good, but you’ve got to let me know somehow. I didn’t appreciate that.”
The rebounding advantage was small for the Quakers in the first half as they held a 17-14 advantage over the small DC lineup. But that size was taken advantage of in the second half as in the first eight minutes, Defiance went cold, saw Wilmington take a 12-3 advantage on the boards and a 62-42 lead on the scoreboard.
That lead ultimately swelled to as much as 22 with 10 minutes left to play in the game but the Jackets did not give in and Wilmington saw their leading scorer Kanu foul out.
As a result, the last 10 minutes was all Yellow Jackets as they went on a 26-13 run and saw Jordan continue to attack the basket with force.
He had an and-one with 3:49 left in the game to cut the Quaker lead to nine. But that was as far as the lead for Wilmington dwindled, handing DC their first loss. Jordan led all scorers with 30 points. The next highest scorer was Clayton McCorkle with eight. All eight of those points came in about a two minute stretch in the first half.
Achirem led the way for the Quakers with a double double of 20 points and 14 boards. Bryce Bird added 14 points and five assists. The Quakers shot well from three as well in the game, going 6-of-13 (46%) compared to just 6-of-22 (27%) shooting by Defiance from deep.
Defiance now looks ahead to their meeting at home with Alma on Wednesday.
WILMINGTON (81) - Doty 7; Kanu 19; Dado 0; Achirem 20; Bird 14; Lewis 3; Clark 4; Frazier 4; Price 6; Malagreca 0; Farley 0; Barker 4. Totals 32-61 11-21 81
DEFIANCE (72) - Conrad 7; Beamon 0; Jordan 30; Graham 6; Swanner 5; R. Jury 0; McCorkle 8; Heidelburg 6; Lewis 6; Park 0; Jones 2; Segulin 0; Johnson 0; Brooks 2. Totals 23-54 20-28 72.
Three-point goals: Wilmington 6-13 (Price 2-2, Bird 1-1, Barker 1-2, Clark 1-2, Achirem 1-2), Defiance 6-22 (Jordan 3-7, McCorkle 2-4, Swanner 1-4). Rebounds: Wilmington 38 (Achirem 14), Defiance 29 (Graham 7). Turnovers: Wilmington 14, Defiance 12.
Wilmington 38 43 - 81
Defiance 34 38 - 72
