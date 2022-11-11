Though choppy at times, Defiance College kept Miami-Middletown at bay throughout Friday evening’s regular season opener in the 47th annual Purple & Gold Tournament in an 88-79 Yellow Jacket victory at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
A late first-half flurry put DC (1-0) up double digits at halftime and despite repeated charges from the ThunderHawks (0-3), Defiance picked up a win for second-year head coach Josh Gibson to shake off a 92-27 exhibition loss at Division I Oakland on Monday.
As the Jackets look to find a rotation early in the season, plenty of players got playing time against Miami-Middletown, a branch of Miami University (Ohio) that competes in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. In all, 17 players saw playing time for the Jackets but the player with the most minutes unsurprisingly was the leader in Purple and Gold: senior Marell Jordan.
Back for his fifth year with the Jackets, Jordan finished with a team-high 24 points while recording three steals, five rebounds and four assists to help keep the ThunderHawks at bay.
After opening up a 28-18 lead late in the first half, DC saw Miami-Middletown claw back to within six points, aided by Jacket turnovers in a full-court press.
With 2:30 until the break, senior Te Jones found fellow senior Jerome Johnson open outside the arc off a steal and Johnson knocked down the bucket to push the lead back to 32-23. Buckets by senior guard Desjani Beamon and freshman forward Evan Park kept things at double digits before another trey by Johnson and late free throws by Beamon put DC up 41-29 at the break.
“I think the reality is as a coach at any point in the season, you’re trying to put together 40 great minutes but you don’t start there,” said DC coach Josh Gibson of the season-opening showing. “Sometimes it starts with 12-15 good minutes dispersed throughout the game and I thought we did have some of those bursts where you could see what we’re capable of doing and how explosive we’re capable of being.
“Give a lot of credit to Middletown, those dudes they fought hard all night, they crashed the glass so hard and they know who they are and what they want to do.”
That uptick in intensity kept up to start the second 20 minutes of action as DC made five straight buckets after missing its first two shots of the second half. Kiewaun Graham, a senior transfer from Siena Heights, hit a key trey while Jordan came through with a bucket, a steal and a layup to open up a 60-44 lead at the 13:16 mark of the second half.
The lead swelled to as much as 18 after a Jordan steal and Jabryis Heidelburg layup and even with eight minutes left in regulation, the Jackets led by 17 points at 72-55. However, Miami-Middletown took advantage of a lull in DC’s showing and tallied an 13-4 run to cut the lead to eight with 4:37 left on two Nicholas Pierett free throws.
DC sophomore guard Clayton McCorkle drained a corner trey to push the lead back to double digits on a corner trifecta but Pierett answered on the other end with a 3-pointer of his own.
Lorenzo Sparks backed up his namesake with clutch buckets, including a 3-pointer with 1:45 remaining that brought the ThunderHawks to within single digits again at 85-77.
Jordan then helped shut the door with a clutch effort off the ball as a McCorkle 3-point try near the end of the shot clock was missed but Jordan placed himself perfectly for an offensive rebound and easy layup to keep the lead at 10.
“He’s the kind of guy that can make those kinds of plays that take the wind out of somebody’s sails quickly, whether it’s offensively, defensively or on the glass,” said Gibson of his senior star’s effort to open the year. “He’s a guy that’s done whatever we’ve asked him to do this season. I can’t say enough good things about Rello, he’s a kid that plays with his whole heart and when he does, the team really responds.”
Graham finished with a dozen points for DC, including a pair of 3-pointers and a thunderous alley-oop dunk, in 19 minutes for the Jackets while Beamon tallied 11 points, three rebounds and two assists.
Heidelberg had seven points, four boards and three assists while Liberty Center grad and freshman center Evan Conrad had six points and five boards in 11 minutes of action.
“There are guys that if I played them more minutes right now, we’d be more consistent but for us to reach the ceiling I think we have, we can’t have these freshman have no experience going into conference play,” said Gibson of the team’s feel-it-out mindset at this point of the year. “So we’ve got to live with some bumps in the road and some inconsistency to give them that opportunity for us to truly figure out who we are and what that rotation is going to look like in conference because that’s obviously what it’s all about.”
Sparks led all scorers with 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting while Isiaah Brooks put up 16 points and 12 rebounds and Pierett 15 points and three longballs, both off the bench. Dillon McCullough, a former DC player in 2020-21, had six points for Miami-Middletown.
DC finished with a 20-6 advantage in fast-break points and out-tallied the ThunderHawks in rebounding (34-31), assists (14-2), turnovers (13-18) and second-chance points (13-12).
Defiance will take to the Weaner Center planks again on Saturday against Wilmington College (1-0) at 3 p.m. in game two of the Purple & Gold Tournament before hosting Alma on Wednesday and playing an exhibition at Division I Wright State on Thursday.
MIAMI-MIDDLETOWN (79) — Allmon 3; McCullough 6; Sparks 28; Hymes 0; Wilkins 0; Brooks 16; Hall 6; Rogers 5; Pierett 15. Totals 27-57 19-32 79.
DEFIANCE (88) — Conrad 6; Beamon 11; Jordan 24; Graham 12; Swanner 2; Trevino 0; J. Jury 0; R. Jury 0; Martin 1; McCorkle 4; Heidelburg 7; Lewis 3; Park 2; Jones 3; Segulin 0; Johnson 8; Brooks 5. Totals 32-59 15-24 88.
Three-point goals: Miami-Middletown 6-16 (Pierett 3-4, Sparks 2-4, Allmon 1-1), Defiance 9-25 (Johnson 2-2, Graham 2-3, Conrad 1-1, Brooks 1-1, Beamon 1-3, Jones 1-4, McCorkle 1-4). Rebounds: Miami-Middletown 31 (Brooks 12), Defiance 34 (Conrad, Jordan 5). Turnovers: Miami-Middletown 18, Defiance 13.
Miami-Middletown 29 50 — 79
Defiance 41 47 — 88
