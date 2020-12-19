The Defiance College men’s basketball program has plenty of practice experience.
Sunday will finally give the Yellow Jackets some game experience as coronavirus quarantine protocols and cancellations have become the norm over the unorthodox schedule of the 2020-21 season.
On Sunday, Defiance will travel to the Stroh Center to play the Mid-American Conference preseason favorite Bowling Green Falcons at 1 p.m. before a Monday evening trip to Miami (Ohio) in Oxford at 5:30 p.m.
Scott Cutter’s sixth season as Jacket mentor has been a wild one, as the team’s original season opener against Miami on Nov. 30 was canceled on the day of the game and scheduled games against D-III Adrian, Division I Purdue Fort Wayne and NAIA Marian were all scuttled.
“We’re ready to play someone,” said Cutter. “Obviously Bowling Green’s a very good team, but it’s going to be an awesome experience for our guys. For our returning guys and the new guys in our program, the adjustment to the speed of the game is going to be big. Playing at that level will help our guys’ progress, though, just putting the jersey on is huge. It’s throwing our guys into the fire. “
The stop-and-start schedule has led to no game reps but plenty of familiarity with players in purple and gold.
“It’s been the same story for a lot of high school and college teams with the ups and downs you go through,” admitted Cutter. “It’s getting ready to play then not being able to go out there. We’ve got 32 practices under our belt over the last two months.
“Physically we’re ready and mentally we’re ready.”
The first day of practice for this year’s Jacket programs was slated for Oct. 1 but then was moved forward when Defiance College went to remote learning for two weeks following positive cases on campus that did not involve the men’s hoops program.
Then, following testing protocols ahead of the season opener against Miami, a positive test came up for a member of the team as the Jackets were boarding the team bus to Oxford.
“We’re just trying to react to every situation, it’s thinking on the fly,” said Cutter. “The guys have done an awesome job, though. Our team GPA came out Tuesday and our team had a 3.2 GPA. It goes to show how hard these guys have worked.”
Though the team has honed their skills and helped a roster featuring eight freshmen and a sophomore transfer acclimate to the college game, the practice opportunities pale in comparison to taking on another program.
“(Practice time) is valuable in so many ways but our guys are competitive. I’m sure they enjoy practicing every day,” joked Cutter. “32 practices without a game is a challenge, though. You practice to go play in games, that’s what the guys want to do. We came back from our quarantine ready to go and I know we’re ready to play. I know our first two games are against Division I teams, but we’ve had a great two-and-a-half months.”
Though just a short distance away, the Jackets’ matchup with Bowling Green is more notable with the Falcons being named the preseason Mid-American Conference favorites, led by preseason MAC Player of the Year Justin Turner (21.7 ppg, 4 apg, 4.2 rpg). The Falcons are 4-2 this season, with losses to Michigan and Wright State.
Miami enters with a 3-2 mark, as the RedHawks feature former Toledo Bowsher standout Dalonte Brown (6-7, Sr., 9.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and 6-8 redshirt freshman Javin Etzler of Convoy Crestview (4 ppg, 12.6 minutes per game).
“Having that opportunity to play these Division I games, it forces you to play at a really high level to stay competitive,” noted Cutter. “If you’re anything less than that you won’t be competitive. Developing that energy with your team is huge. Having that mentality and carrying that over into the conference season, any time you have that strength of schedule it helps.”
The two scheduled games will give the Jackets at least a limited amount of non-conference games before beginning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference slate on Jan. 16 at Manchester. DC will join the Spartans (1-0), Bluffton (3-0), Mount St. Joseph (0-3) and Transylvania (0-4) as teams with non-league games under their belts.
“It’s huge for us to get those reps,” added Cutter. “You look at half our league that won’t play a game until January, two or three of us play one or two. I’m just happy we’re going to play any at all, fingers crossed. It’s advantageous for us and our growth.”
I think it’ll take a little bit of time,” noted the DC coach of nerves entering the game. “Especially for some of our younger guys, it’ll be the first time they put on a college uniform. The more of those games you play, the more you adjust. Eventually that’ll wear off, hopefully by the first timeout for my sake and the team’s sake.”
Both the Bowling Green and Miami games will be available to view for those with an ESPN+ subscription while audio and live statistics for the games is available at www.defianceathletics.com/sports/mbkb/2020-21/schedule.
