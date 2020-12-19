Per a release from the Bowling Green State University Athletic Department, the men's basketball game scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. between Defiance College and BGSU has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the DC program.
The Jackets and Falcons had been previously scheduled to play on Dec. 3 but COVID issues at Defiance caused the game to be called off.
The Defiance College men's team's game against Miami (Ohio) on Monday is also canceled, according to the Defiance College athletic website.
The Jackets' season is now scheduled to begin Saturday, Jan. 16 against rival Bluffton at the Karl H. Weaner Center at a time to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.