Per a release from the Bowling Green State University Athletic Department, the men's basketball game scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. between Defiance College and BGSU has been canceled due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the DC program.

The Jackets and Falcons had been previously scheduled to play on Dec. 3 but COVID issues at Defiance caused the game to be called off.

The Defiance College men's team's game against Miami (Ohio) on Monday is also canceled, according to the Defiance College athletic website.

The Jackets' season is now scheduled to begin Saturday, Jan. 16 against rival Bluffton at the Karl H. Weaner Center at a time to be determined.

