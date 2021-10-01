The Defiance men's basketball program has announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season. The schedule features 12 home games at the Karl H. Weaner Center as well as three exhibition games against NCAA Division I teams.
The Yellow Jackets will open the season with three straight games starting with an exhibition game at Division I Purdue-Fort Wayne on Nov. 4 before hosting Miami-Hamilton and Maranatha Baptist (Wis.) on Nov. 5 and 6. The team will then travel to Wisconsin to play Carthage College on Nov. 13 and head to Pennsylvania to play Penn State-Shenango on Nov. 22. The Yellow Jackets will then play their second Division I exhibition of the season on Nov. 23 at Miami University.
DC will return home to host Manchester in their first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game of the season on Dec. 1 before traveling to Franklin on Dec. 4 and facing Division I Bellarmine in a exhibition game in Louisville on Dec. 5. The Yellow Jackets will then host Hanover on Dec. 11 and Adrian on Dec. 15 before finishing the 2021 calendar year with a tilt on the road at Oberlin on Dec. 19.
The Purple and Gold will return to action with a New Year's Day game against Mount St. Joseph at the Weaner Center and continue HCAC play with home games against Bluffton (Jan. 5), Earlham (Jan. 19), and Franklin (Jan. 22). Road games in the first month of 2021 include Transylvania (Jan. 8), Anderson (Jan. 12), Rose-Hulman (Jan. 15), Mount St. Joseph (Jan. 26), and Hanover (Jan. 29).
Defiance will begin February on the road at Manchester before returning home for three straight games against Transylvania (Feb. 5), Anderson (Feb. 9), and Rose-Hulman (Feb. 12). The Yellow Jackets will then conclude the regular season with road games at Earlham and Bluffton on Feb. 15 and 18.
The first round of the HCAC Tournament will take place on Feb. 20.
The Yellow Jackets will be led by first-year head coach Josh Gibson.
Gibson spent the 2020-21 season as an assistant coach at NAIA Indiana University East and has previously served as head coach at Urbana University, Lourdes University, and Brescia University.
