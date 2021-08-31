LIBERTY, Ind. — The Defiance College men's golf team opened its season with a 10th-place finish at the Quaker Fall Kick-Off on Sunday at Liberty Country Club.

Sophomore Dan Burgoyne shot a 155 to lead the Yellow Jackets, tying for 23rd place out of the field of 68. Freshman Dane Harker finished just behind Burgoyne, shooting a 156 and tying for 26th.

The Yellow Jackets return to action at the Polar Bear Classic beginning Sunday.

