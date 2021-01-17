BLUFFTON — Playing the rival Bluffton University Beavers for the second time in less than 24 hours on Saturday afternoon, but this time inside the Sommer Center, the Defiance College men's basketball team's comeback bid again fell short in a 69-60 loss on Saturday
After a couple of early ties, Defiance went on a 9-0 run to lead, 17-8. The Yellow Jackets led, 20-11, before Bluffton finished the half with a 17-7 spurt for a 28-27 advantage at the intermission.
The Beavers increased their lead to 12 points in the second half but DC fought back to twice cut its deficit to four, the last time at 57-53 with 5:31 remaining, but could get no closer.
Defiance shot 45.3 percent (24-of-53) from the floor while BU finished at 48.1 percent (26-of-54). The hosts connected on six three-pointers to only three for the Yellow Jackets.
After getting out-rebounded by a 43-25 margin Friday night, DC responded by edging BU on the boards, 31-30, on Saturday.
For Defiance, Marell Jordan made 6-of-9 field goals, collecting 15 points, while freshman Dan Luers also scored 15 to go along with a game-high eight rebounds. Chase Glock (Stryker) had nine points and seven boards.
The Yellow Jackets are 0-2 overall on the young season while Bluffton moves to 5-0. DC is scheduled to host Franklin College next Friday with tipoff set for 8 p.m. at the Karl H. Weaner Community Center.
DEFIANCE (60) – Glock 9; Andrew 6; Jones 6; Kolar 4; Luers 15; Heidelburg 0; Awls 0; Piercefield 0; Lewis 0; Keifer 2; Jordan 15; Johnson 3. Totals 24-53 9-11 60.
BLUFFTON (69) – Rich 12; James 6; Cosby 18; Brown 14; Bruns 3; Ketner 12; Rose 0; Frey 0; Kenney 0; Clemons 4. Totals 26-54 11-15 69.
Three-point goals: Defiance 3-15 (Glock 1-2, Andrew 0-1, Jones 0-2, Kolar 0-3, Luers 1-4, Awls 0-1, Johnson 1-2), Bluffton 6-20 (Rich 0-1, Cosby 0-5, Brown 4-7, Bruns 1-2, Ketner 1-4, Frey 0-1). Rebounds: Defiance 31 (Luers 8), Bluffton 30 (Rich 8). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Bluffton 12.
Defiance 27 33 – 60
Bluffton 28 41 – 69
